Bella Hadid Gave Police the Middle Finger For Not Wearing Masks
"Hey @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs."
Bella Hadid isn't joking around when it comes to wearing masks.
On Wednesday evening, she shared photos on her Instagram stories of herself near what looks to be the downtown Manhattan New York City Police Headquarters building, wearing a mask and standing in front of New York Police Department officers who stood in groups, unmasked.
"WEAR A MASK," the model wrote. "U guys look goofy."
She also shared another photo of herself standing in front of officers, flipping them off. "Hey @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….. :)" she wrote.
The city of New York's website states that there is a New York State mandate requiring everyone to wear a face-covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
Hadid seems to have returned to the city after spending much of quarantine at her mother Yolanda Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania.
"I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older," Hadid told Elle in an interview conducted while she was at the property. "I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time."
You heard her: Wear a mask.