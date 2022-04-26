Bella Hadid Debuted a Pixie Cut in a Latex Cut-Out Dress and Thigh-High Boots

From a fiery bob to dip-dyed bangs , Bella Hadid never sticks to just one hairstyle for long. Although she decided to keep her signature expensive brunette color during her latest salon switch-up, the supermodel debuted a whole new 'do by showing off a cropped pixie cut.

On Monday, Bella shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her 51.5 million Instagram followers from a shoot with Michael Kors. Bella wore a bright yellow latex halter dress for the shoot, complete with a chest key-hole cutout and latex rose details at the nape of her neck and on her hip bone. The style icon paired her dress with an oversized black leather jacket, matching thigh-high boots, gold statement earrings, and a Michael Kors Karlie bag.

Hadid finished her look by accessorizing the super cropped pixie cut and asymmetrical micro bangs with a singular orange clip. She opted for a subtle bronzy makeup look in the photos, and two arms were pictured reaching into frame to perfect her slicked strands with a brush and flyaway wand. While we can assume this new hairstyle was only temporary (Bella was spotted in New York with long brown locks the same day as the post), the supermodel certainly made a case for the fun and funky look.