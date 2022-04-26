Bella Hadid Debuted a Pixie Cut in a Latex Cut-Out Dress and Thigh-High Boots
From a fiery bob to dip-dyed bangs, Bella Hadid never sticks to just one hairstyle for long. Although she decided to keep her signature expensive brunette color during her latest salon switch-up, the supermodel debuted a whole new 'do by showing off a cropped pixie cut.
On Monday, Bella shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her 51.5 million Instagram followers from a shoot with Michael Kors. Bella wore a bright yellow latex halter dress for the shoot, complete with a chest key-hole cutout and latex rose details at the nape of her neck and on her hip bone. The style icon paired her dress with an oversized black leather jacket, matching thigh-high boots, gold statement earrings, and a Michael Kors Karlie bag.
Hadid finished her look by accessorizing the super cropped pixie cut and asymmetrical micro bangs with a singular orange clip. She opted for a subtle bronzy makeup look in the photos, and two arms were pictured reaching into frame to perfect her slicked strands with a brush and flyaway wand. While we can assume this new hairstyle was only temporary (Bella was spotted in New York with long brown locks the same day as the post), the supermodel certainly made a case for the fun and funky look.
Bella's post comes just days after attending a birthday party for her older sister and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid, over the weekend. Bella ditched bright colors for the occasion, opting for a gray pinstriped ultra-miniskirt and peekaboo lace underwear paired with a matching vest. Bella completed the outfit by throwing on a pair of knee-high stiletto boots and pulling her hair back with a comb-style headband nostalgic of the early 2000s.
"Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u," Bella captioned an Instagram post in Gigi's honor. "Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister."