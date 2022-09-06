Bella Hadid's Itty Bitty Patchwork Bikini Looks Like Your Grandma's Favorite Quilt

We all know Bella Hadid has a long and storied history of making pretty much anything look incredibly cool (see: interesting sweater stylings and very mid-2000s bumpits), and now, she's coming for your granny's favorite hobby. On Tuesday, the supermodel gave followers a look at yet another bikini from her extensive collection, and the two-piece's pattern perfectly blended nostalgia with today's trends.

In her latest Instagram photo dump, Hadid shared a captionless series of photos detailing a day spent soaking up the last bits of summer. In the photos, the supermodel posed on both a bike and a paddleboard and in the ocean (the range!) while sporting a multi-colored patchwork string bikini top and matching thong bottoms. While both of the suit's pieces featured various square patches of red, yellow, and blue prints, the bottoms also included layered blue and red-gingham hearts on the front.

The model appeared to skip any makeup for the outing, letting her bare complexion and recently-bleached eyebrows sit on full display, and she opted to accessorize with simple rings and a heart-shaped necklace. Hadid completed the look by letting her waist-length brown tresses fall in natural waves parted down the middle.

Bella's beachy post comes shortly after she spent time in New York City to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams during her last-ever U.S. Open run last week. After attending a match with her sister, Gigi Hadid, last Wednesday in a white Nike track jacket and a low-rise cargo skirt, the supermodel supported the tennis star yet again during her final career match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night.