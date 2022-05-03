Bella Hadid Wore Nipple Pasties and Sheer Stockings to the 2022 Met Gala After-Party
It's no secret Bella Hadid knows how to push the envelope when it comes to fashion (see: whale-tail-baring low rise pants and crochet underwear), but the supermodel's barely-there 2022 Met Gala after-party ensemble was a daring choice, even for her.
On Monday night, Bella made her way to a star-studded after-party wearing an intricate black lace lingerie look. The supermodel's dress consisted of beaded nipple pasties, an ab and chest-baring open corset top, a ruffled skirt layered over lace brief underwear, and thigh-high stockings. The younger Hadid sister accessorized with a smattering of gold statement jewelry pieces, a black woven handbag, and sky-high heels with heart-shaped cut-outs. Her bronzy glam was complemented by the same braided updo she wore on the Met Gala carpet earlier in the night.
Bella's lacy after-party look wasn't too far off from the Burberry ensemble she sported while ascending the Met steps just hours before. The supermodel's first look of the evening consisted of a custom leather corset and lace leggings layered under a sheer chiffon skirt and matching shawl. The gothic ensemble was finished with lace gloves, leather sandals, and a strand of pearls wrapped around Bella's ankle that added a pop of white to the all-black outfit.
Both of Bella's 2022 Met Gala looks included a major trend we couldn't stop seeing on this year's carpet: All sheer everything. Everyone from Dakota Johnson to Vanessa Hudgens sported see-through materials when dressing for the "Gilded Glamour" theme, In American: An Anthology of Fashion. Bella wasn't the only one who decided to incorporate the head-turning trend into both of her outfits for the night, however. Fellow supermodel, Kendall Jenner wore a sheer Prada ball gown on the Met Gala carpet before changing into a see-through Miu Miu co-ord set later in the night.