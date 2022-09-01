Bella Hadid's Minidress and Leg Warmers Are Giving '80s Aerobics Instructor

Bella Hadid has a knack for resurrecting old trends from decades past — after all, her almost single-handedly influenced the Y2K renaissance (well, asides from Bennifer 2.0, the rebirth of pop punk, and Dua Lipa's chaotic style). But the model is revisiting a different time era with her latest outfit that she shared to Instagram on Thursday.

The mogul share a gallery post in which she wore a very '80s-esque outfit that could be straight out of Stranger Things or an old Jane Fonda aerobics tape with a horizontal-stripe gray minidress and white leg warmers. She finished off the look with teal blue, square-toed heels and thin black sunglasses. Unlike the classic voluminous '80s hair, Hadid chose a slicked-back, side-parted bun.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

In the first snap, Hadid expertly posed with her legs up in the air while seated on a blush-colored bench. Other images captured Hadid while sitting on slightly different surfaces, and in the second slide, an adorable pup photobombed her leg warmer-and-shoes shot.

Hadid let the photos do the talking, opting for no caption at all (something about a picture being worth a thousand words?). It seems like what she's really trying to tell us is that the '80s are going to be the next thing to make a comeback.

When she's not posting Instagrams of controversial outfits, Bella has been cheering on her good pal Serena Williams at her last-ever appearance at the U.S. Open. She attended the GOAT's first singles match of the tournament earlier this week with her boyfriend Marc Kalman and attended her second game alongside her big sister, Gigi.