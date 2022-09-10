Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Matched Her '70s-Inspired Outfit to Her Matcha Next-level monochromatic. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 @ 11:02AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty With a busy New York Fashion Week schedule, Bella Hadid is staying caffeinated while making a chic sartorial statement at the same time. On Friday, the supermodel was spotted in between fashion shows, wearing an all-green ensemble that perfectly matched the iced matcha tea that she was carrying in one hand. She teamed an olive green leather jacket with a cropped white tank top layered underneath and a pair of coordinating, '70s flared trousers that were embellished with butterflies down the front of each leg. Getty Aside from her matcha, Bella accessorized with a tiny yellow shoulder bag, oval sunglasses, and heeled boots washed in varying shades of green and brown. Hadid's dark hair was worn down with a middle part and her eyebrow-grazing fringe swept to the sides. Bella Hadid's Itty Bitty Chain Bra Top Could Not Have Been Smaller This isn't the first time Bella has matched her outfit to her beverage — during fashion week, no less. Last year, the model had a monochromatic fashion moment as she stepped out in Paris carrying a lidless glass of coffee that coordinated with her brown pinstripe suit and face mask, giving girl-on-the-go energy. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit