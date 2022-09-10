Bella Hadid Matched Her '70s-Inspired Outfit to Her Matcha

With a busy New York Fashion Week schedule, Bella Hadid is staying caffeinated while making a chic sartorial statement at the same time.

On Friday, the supermodel was spotted in between fashion shows, wearing an all-green ensemble that perfectly matched the iced matcha tea that she was carrying in one hand. She teamed an olive green leather jacket with a cropped white tank top layered underneath and a pair of coordinating, '70s flared trousers that were embellished with butterflies down the front of each leg.

Getty

Aside from her matcha, Bella accessorized with a tiny yellow shoulder bag, oval sunglasses, and heeled boots washed in varying shades of green and brown. Hadid's dark hair was worn down with a middle part and her eyebrow-grazing fringe swept to the sides.

This isn't the first time Bella has matched her outfit to her beverage — during fashion week, no less. Last year, the model had a monochromatic fashion moment as she stepped out in Paris carrying a lidless glass of coffee that coordinated with her brown pinstripe suit and face mask, giving girl-on-the-go energy.