Bella Hadid Wore a Strapless Corset With a Peekaboo Lace Bra to a Masquerade Party

It was all very Y2K.

Published on June 21, 2022
Photo: Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid just personally campaigned for the return of masquerade balls to our social calendars, and she did so in a very Y2K outfit. On Monday, the supermodel shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing the fashionable night out with friends, and her festive ensemble looked like it could've been plucked right off of Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls.

Bella attended the star-studded gala in honor of legendary modeling agent, Luiz Mattos's birthday. Hadid wore a matching two-piece set for the occasion comprised of a strapless white corset and skin-tight midi skirt, which both featured splatters of gray paint along the left-hand side. Instead of opting for a strapless bra or ditching the garment altogether, Bella brought back a beloved early aughts trend by layering a lacy black bra under the corset, leaving the straps on full display.

Bella Hadid Instagram

The supermodel accessorized her outfit with fishnet tights, diamond drop earrings, a large oval diamond ring, and a sheer lace eye mask that coordinated with a black lace arm cuff. She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, save for her blunt bangs, and chose a bronzy glam to complete the look.

Bella's older sister, Gigi Hadid, also joined her at the event. Gigi contrasted Bella's black-and-white ensemble by sporting a strapless pink corset paired with a floor-length red skirt with a silver beaded hem. She wore her blonde hair down and completed the look with white opera gloves, strings of pearls, and a white masquerade mask.

Bella Hadid Instagram

"Celebrating our Luli❤️," Bella captioned the post. "The most honest, loving, hard working, caring, open, beautiful soul I have had the honor of encountering in my lifetime…Thank you for everything that you do, and all that you are….The Fashion industry's angel!!!"

