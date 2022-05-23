Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Skirt With an Unexpected Summer Staple

Successfully snapping an Instagram-worthy pic is only half the battle. Coming up with an effortlessly clever caption to go with it? Now that's difficult. So, the next time you're in a creative rut, take inspiration from Bella Hadid's latest post by skipping the caption altogether and letting your outfit do all the talking.

On Sunday, the supermodel, known for her outrageous outfits as much as her runway strut, posted a series of mirror photos on the social platform documenting her look. Though relatively tame (for Bella, at least), the outfit contained a handful of head-turning elements that made it worthy of summer outfit mood boards everywhere. For one, Bella sported an extremely low-rise ruched black skirt in the photos, which she wore slung well below her exposed hip bones. She paired the bottoms with a matching gold-buttoned vest with nothing underneath — a trend that made a powerful return to the fashion world last summer. Bella kept her glam natural in the snaps and held her brunette-colored locks up with her hand.

Bella was on a posting kick over the weekend as just an hour later, she shared another dump of photos to her account (also uncaptioned). In the first snap, Bella posed in an all-white ensemble layered under a black vest. In another, she stood pantsless in the streets of New York City wearing a bright yellow oversized turtleneck sweaterdress and knee-high black boots. Other carousel inclusions featured a skin-tight tan halter dress, cozy attire, a yellow leather jacket, and a shot of the newest release for Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic beverage company she co-founded.