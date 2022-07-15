Bella Hadid's Slinky Low-Rise Skirt and Tank Top Combo Is the Epitome of Sexy Summer Casual

While we certainly appreciate Bella Hadid's extreme cut-out dresses and nipple pasties moments, sometimes she wears something you may actually be able to recreate. Such was the case for her latest model-off-duty look, which expertly elevated a basic tank top and skirt into major sexy summer dressing territory.

On Thursday, the supermodel posted a series of photos on Instagram detailing the casual OOTD. In the shots, Hadid flexed her posing chops against a blank wall (and on a private jet) while wearing a slinky black tank top paired with a low-rise denim skirt that had a leopard-printed ruffled hem. The model layered a red button-up shirt on top of the outfit, which she left completely undone, and accessorized with a black and gold handbag, skinny sunglasses, heart-shaped statement earrings, and semi-sheer black tube socks with matching black heels.

While it's unclear where or when the Instagram photos were taken, Bella was also spotted out and about in New York City to support her half-sister, Alana Hadid, earlier Thursday night. The model wore a completely different look for her sibling's La Detresse fashion launch, which consisted of a black and green acid wash top and matching bike shorts set, as well as an oversized black snakeskin jacket.

Getty Images

Knee-high white socks, black riding boots, a smattering of pearl necklaces (including one with a nameplate), and huge gold hoop earrings completed Bella's look, and she wore her dark brown hair slicked back into a bun. Alana also wore a matching set in the acid wash print, but paired hers with bright blue and green cowboy boots and simple gold necklaces.