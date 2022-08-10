Bella Hadid Combined Preppy and Sporty With a Low-Rise Skirt and Knee-High Socks

Bella Hadid is never afraid to cross genres when it comes to her fashion sense (see: Canadian tuxedos with Carrie Bradshaw staples and modern crop tops with throwback jorts). And her latest look further proved that she's fully committed to self-styling in the most unexpected ways.

On Tuesday, the supermodel was spotted stepping out for dinner with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City. Always ready to serve as our cool-girl muse, Hadid sported a preppy black graphic T-shirt that said "compassionate' in white font tucked into a gray low-rise, knee-length skirt. While sweet and simple on its own, Bella was sure to add her signature flair by accessorizing with unexpected sporty touches: a black and white bomber jacket and black Nike socks pulled all the way up to her knees.

Hadid finished the look with a black handbag, oval-shaped shades, black heels, and a smattering of silver jewelry, and she wore her long brown waves parted down the middle. Kalman coordinated with his girlfriend's muted look, wearing a gray button-up paired with black slacks and dress shoes.

Although the two were heading to enjoy a weeknight dinner, it's likely that Hadid chose to skip the cocktails during the date night. When talking to InStyle about her ever-evolving relationship with alcohol and the new line for her beverage brand, Kin Euphorics, the model touched on where she stands with drinking today.

"Over the years, I've always found myself reverting to alcohol when I feel low energy, or my anxieties start to come up," she shared. "I've really scaled back my alcohol consumption this year and have made brain care my ultimate priority."