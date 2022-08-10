Bella Hadid Combined Preppy and Sporty With a Low-Rise Skirt and Knee-High Socks

The crossover we didn't know we needed.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid is never afraid to cross genres when it comes to her fashion sense (see: Canadian tuxedos with Carrie Bradshaw staples and modern crop tops with throwback jorts). And her latest look further proved that she's fully committed to self-styling in the most unexpected ways.

On Tuesday, the supermodel was spotted stepping out for dinner with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City. Always ready to serve as our cool-girl muse, Hadid sported a preppy black graphic T-shirt that said "compassionate' in white font tucked into a gray low-rise, knee-length skirt. While sweet and simple on its own, Bella was sure to add her signature flair by accessorizing with unexpected sporty touches: a black and white bomber jacket and black Nike socks pulled all the way up to her knees.

Hadid finished the look with a black handbag, oval-shaped shades, black heels, and a smattering of silver jewelry, and she wore her long brown waves parted down the middle. Kalman coordinated with his girlfriend's muted look, wearing a gray button-up paired with black slacks and dress shoes.

Although the two were heading to enjoy a weeknight dinner, it's likely that Hadid chose to skip the cocktails during the date night. When talking to InStyle about her ever-evolving relationship with alcohol and the new line for her beverage brand, Kin Euphorics, the model touched on where she stands with drinking today.

"Over the years, I've always found myself reverting to alcohol when I feel low energy, or my anxieties start to come up," she shared. "I've really scaled back my alcohol consumption this year and have made brain care my ultimate priority."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid Denim Corset Miniskirt Instagram Kin and Bumble Diner
Bella Hadid's Take on the Canadian Tuxedo Included a Corset and Micro-Miniskirt
Bella Hadid x Kin Euphorics
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her New Outlook on Drinking and "Stepping Into Her Power" As a Businesswoman
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Slinky Low-Rise Skirt and Tank Top Combo Is the Epitome of Sexy Summer Casual
bella hadid instagram post
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Skirt With an Unexpected Summer Staple
Bella Hadid Double Belts
Bella Hadid Paired Her Pleated Denim Miniskirt with the Most Unexpected Shoe
bella hadid yellow jacket
Bella Hadid's Date Night Look Included a Cut-Out Top and the Most Y2K Accessory
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired a See-Through Top With the Ridiculous Pants Trend Supermodels Are Wearing to Death
Bella Hadid Double Belts
Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for Wearing Two Belts at Once
Why Bella Hadid Is Doing Dry January for the First Time This Year
Why Bella Hadid Is Done With Drinking
13 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
16 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
FUTURE OF FASHION: Yep, Tulle Skirts Are Trending Again
Tulle Skirts Are Trending Again Like It's 2015
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Debuted the Most Surprising Supermodel Sneaker Yet
What to Wear to a Basketball Game
What to Wear to a Basketball Game, According to Celebrities
Best Boyfriend Jeans
The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget
Light Academia Is the Rising Trend Threatening to Replace Cottagecore
Light Academia Is the Latest Style Aesthetic to Dominate the Fashion World
Pretty Little Liars Style
So, Apparently 'Pretty Little Liars' Aesthetic Is Back