Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Stepped Out in a Remixed Version of Jorts ICYMI, jean shorts are taking over. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Jorts (long jean shorts) are having a moment right now. The controversial summer bottoms are everywhere — and now, Bella Hadid is putting a supermodel-worthy spin on the trend. On Friday, Hadid braved New York City's heat wave in a pair of baggy, low-slung jorts with pinstripe cutouts on each leg. Her shorts hit just above the knee, and she kept them from falling off her hips with a black Jean Paul Gaultier Supreme belt that featured a rhinestone-studded buckle. Bella teamed the bottoms with a white crop top layered underneath an even tinier one in black, as well as a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and reflective sunglasses. Beauty-wise, she kept her glam understated and secured her wavy brunette hair back with a banana clip. Bella's entire outfit was made for hot summer days, with the exception of her choice in footwear. Instead of sandals or sneakers, the model opted for knee-high black leather boots with a square toe. Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong This is the second time this week that Bella has defied summer's rising temperatures with her outfit. On Monday, she made a bold statement in a black turtleneck sweater. The wool knit wasn't exactly weather-appropriate, so, Bella being the trendsetter she is, wore it on only half of her body in an attempt to seemingly beat the heat. She paired the sweater with a plain white tank top underneath and baggy wide-legged black trousers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit