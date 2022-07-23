Bella Hadid Stepped Out in a Remixed Version of Jorts

Jorts (long jean shorts) are having a moment right now. The controversial summer bottoms are everywhere — and now, Bella Hadid is putting a supermodel-worthy spin on the trend.

On Friday, Hadid braved New York City's heat wave in a pair of baggy, low-slung jorts with pinstripe cutouts on each leg. Her shorts hit just above the knee, and she kept them from falling off her hips with a black Jean Paul Gaultier Supreme belt that featured a rhinestone-studded buckle. Bella teamed the bottoms with a white crop top layered underneath an even tinier one in black, as well as a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and reflective sunglasses. Beauty-wise, she kept her glam understated and secured her wavy brunette hair back with a banana clip.

Bella's entire outfit was made for hot summer days, with the exception of her choice in footwear. Instead of sandals or sneakers, the model opted for knee-high black leather boots with a square toe.

This is the second time this week that Bella has defied summer's rising temperatures with her outfit. On Monday, she made a bold statement in a black turtleneck sweater. The wool knit wasn't exactly weather-appropriate, so, Bella being the trendsetter she is, wore it on only half of her body in an attempt to seemingly beat the heat. She paired the sweater with a plain white tank top underneath and baggy wide-legged black trousers.