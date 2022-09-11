Bella Hadid's Hybrid Shoes Are Guaranteed to Divide the Internet

As the ultimate trendsetter, it comes as no surprise that Bella Hadid may have found fall's newest and most controversial shoe.

While typically it's the peep-toe bootie that has fashion folks divided when the weather starts to cool, there's now another hybrid shoe that's equally as perplexing: a Nike sneaker fusing together a kitten heel and knee-high boots. On Friday, Bella stepped out in the aforementioned footwear mashup while en route to the Fendi afterparty in Manhattan. The supermodel's shoes almost looked like a regular sneaker with blue laces and a swoosh symbol on each side, but they also came with pointy toes, a tiny heel, and leather that traveled up to her knees.

Getty

On top, Bella wore a black leather miniskirt and a matching leather shrug with a tank top underneath. She carried a '90s-inspired top-handle bag, and for a pop of color, the model put on a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Ahead of the afterparty, Bella walked the runway at Fendi's 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Baguette fashion shoe at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. During her catwalk, she modeled a plunging jumpsuit in Tiffany blue and accessorized with a matching backwards cap, necklace and bracelet, and, of course, a coordinating baguette bag.