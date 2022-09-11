Bella Hadid's Hybrid Shoes Are Guaranteed to Divide the Internet

The next polarizing footwear trend has arrived.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 @ 02:08PM
Bella Hadid Hybrid Shoes
Photo: Getty

As the ultimate trendsetter, it comes as no surprise that Bella Hadid may have found fall's newest and most controversial shoe.

While typically it's the peep-toe bootie that has fashion folks divided when the weather starts to cool, there's now another hybrid shoe that's equally as perplexing: a Nike sneaker fusing together a kitten heel and knee-high boots. On Friday, Bella stepped out in the aforementioned footwear mashup while en route to the Fendi afterparty in Manhattan. The supermodel's shoes almost looked like a regular sneaker with blue laces and a swoosh symbol on each side, but they also came with pointy toes, a tiny heel, and leather that traveled up to her knees.

Bella Hadid Hybrid Shoes
Getty

On top, Bella wore a black leather miniskirt and a matching leather shrug with a tank top underneath. She carried a '90s-inspired top-handle bag, and for a pop of color, the model put on a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Ahead of the afterparty, Bella walked the runway at Fendi's 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Baguette fashion shoe at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. During her catwalk, she modeled a plunging jumpsuit in Tiffany blue and accessorized with a matching backwards cap, necklace and bracelet, and, of course, a coordinating baguette bag.

Bella Hadid Fendi show
Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Bella Hadid Socks and Heels
Bella Hadid Redefined Party-Dressing in Gym Socks and Heels
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
'it' bags of 2022
Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far
Best White Sneakers
White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Must-Have—These Are the 12 Best Pairs
Fall Winter 2021 Trends
I'm a Fashion Editor, and These 11 Trends Are the Secret to 'All' My Fall Outfits
Kourtney - Lead
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Street Style Looks
’90s Celebrity Outfits You Can Absolutely Still Wear Today
'90s Celebrity Outfits You Can Absolutely Still Wear Today
Loafer
11 Loafer Outfits That Prove You Can Wear This Sleek Shoe With Pretty Much Anything
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Best Online Clothing Stores
Take Our Word For It — These Are the Best Online Clothing Stores
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?