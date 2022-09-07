Bella Hadid Redefined Party-Dressing in Gym Socks and Heels

Casual never looked so cool.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

Published on September 7, 2022 @ 11:17AM
Bella Hadid Socks and Heels
Photo: Getty

After nearly a year of making gym socks her new style signature (see: black Nike knee-highs styled with a schoolgirl skirt, or parading around Paris Fashion Week in soccer shoes and tube socks), Bella Hadid has officially brought her sporty leg-wear to the party scene.

On Tuesday, the supermodel stepped out for her sister Gigi's launch of knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, at L'Avenue inside Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, dressed in an outfit that was equal parts casual and cool. Highlighting her toned midriff, Bella layered a white crop top underneath an open cardigan that matched her black bike shorts. Meanwhile, on her feet, she transformed a traditional going-out shoe — black pointed-toe heels — into something not so standard by teaming them with a pair of white tube socks.

Bella wore two belts at once over her spandex shorts, and accessorized with a black purse with dangling silver hardware, a chunky choker necklace, and tiny sunglasses. As for her glam, she brought back a quarantine hair trend and styled her dark tresses into braided pigtails, and added a nude glossy lip and bronzed eye makeup.

Bella was among a slew of stylish guests at last night's event. Older sister Gigi also put her best fashion foot forward while wearing a white corset over a Barbie-pink dress shirt, as did fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, who redefined business casual in baggy, low-rise trousers paired with a striped dress shirt that was cut into an ab-baring crop top.

