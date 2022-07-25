Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby

Somewhere in the midst of photoshoots, promotional parties, and European escapades, Bella Hadid found time to pick up a new hobby, and lucky for us, she detailed the entire thing on Instagram for our viewing pleasure. On Sunday, the supermodel posted a carousel of content showing the step-by-step process of creating her own hand-blown glass piece — and both the glass and Bella's outfit were totally red hot.

In the videos, Hadid is seen working on her art in the same outfit she was spotted wearing while walking the streets of New York City on Saturday, save for a few small differences. For the street style look, Bella sported a bright blue slouchy, untucked T-shirt with a white sports bra, tiny white athletic shorts, white ankle socks, and white and blue Adidas sneakers. Oval-shaped black sunglasses completed the look, and she wore her hair pulled back from her face with a clear '90s-style claw clip.

The supermodel made a few minor alterations to her outfit when crafting her glass piece by tucking the short sleeves and hem of her T-shirt to create a boxy cropped tank top effect and swapping her shades for two pairs of clear protective goggles. Each of the videos in Bella's dump showed a different step in the glass blowing process, and in one close-up shot showing her twisting the hot glass, we can also see a fresh, white-tipped French manicure.

Bella's post came just days after she indulged in a different hobby: Posting photo dumps to Instagram. Aside from a completely topless mirror selfie and several shots where she was sporting unique hairstyles, the slideshow also included two trendy swimwear ensembles. Bella made a case for pearls on the beach in one slide by wearing a pastel pink bikini covered in tiny white pearls before also including a shot of her red, orange, and yellow two-piece coverup and crochet beach bag.