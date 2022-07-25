Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby

It’s a hot glass summer.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2022
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images

Somewhere in the midst of photoshoots, promotional parties, and European escapades, Bella Hadid found time to pick up a new hobby, and lucky for us, she detailed the entire thing on Instagram for our viewing pleasure. On Sunday, the supermodel posted a carousel of content showing the step-by-step process of creating her own hand-blown glass piece — and both the glass and Bella's outfit were totally red hot.

In the videos, Hadid is seen working on her art in the same outfit she was spotted wearing while walking the streets of New York City on Saturday, save for a few small differences. For the street style look, Bella sported a bright blue slouchy, untucked T-shirt with a white sports bra, tiny white athletic shorts, white ankle socks, and white and blue Adidas sneakers. Oval-shaped black sunglasses completed the look, and she wore her hair pulled back from her face with a clear '90s-style claw clip.

The supermodel made a few minor alterations to her outfit when crafting her glass piece by tucking the short sleeves and hem of her T-shirt to create a boxy cropped tank top effect and swapping her shades for two pairs of clear protective goggles. Each of the videos in Bella's dump showed a different step in the glass blowing process, and in one close-up shot showing her twisting the hot glass, we can also see a fresh, white-tipped French manicure.

Bella's post came just days after she indulged in a different hobby: Posting photo dumps to Instagram. Aside from a completely topless mirror selfie and several shots where she was sporting unique hairstyles, the slideshow also included two trendy swimwear ensembles. Bella made a case for pearls on the beach in one slide by wearing a pastel pink bikini covered in tiny white pearls before also including a shot of her red, orange, and yellow two-piece coverup and crochet beach bag.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Slinky Low-Rise Skirt and Tank Top Combo Is the Epitome of Sexy Summer Casual
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Accessorized the Sparkliest Dress With the Tiniest Matching Handbag
White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item
White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item — and They're Set to Be a Fall Staple, Too
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Backless Slip Dress Just Served Major Vacation Outfit Inspiration
Fashion Linen Shirt
The 8 Best Linen Shirts for Summer
bella hadid instagram post
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Skirt With an Unexpected Summer Staple
Adam Sandler Summer Has Replaced Hot Girl Summer, and We're Fine With That
Adam Sandler Summer Has Replaced Hot Girl Summer, and We're Fine With That
bella hadid 2022 met gala
Bella Hadid Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Gauzy Dress
Bella Hadid Blue Bra and Short Set Instagram
Bella Hadid's Silk Bikini-Pajamas Hybrid Just Made Our Summer Mood Board
Bella Hadid Cropped Cardigan White Shirt Laptop Instagram
Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top
bella hadid yellow jacket
Bella Hadid's Date Night Look Included a Cut-Out Top and the Most Y2K Accessory
Bella hadid with pigtail braids
Bella Hadid Just Shared a Throwback NSFW Bathtub Photo
Hailey Bieber Instagram Versace Hot Pink Dress
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Hot Pink Corset Dress With the Most Unexpected Shoe
Bella Hadid Wearing Clogs
Supermodels Are Swapping Out Their Sneakers for 2022's Next Biggest Shoe Trend