Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top And she showed off her modeling chops by balancing a laptop on her head. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Bella Hadid Cropped Cardigan White Shirt Laptop Instagram Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid clearly takes risks with her fashion choices, but now she's living on the edge with electronics in a nerve-inducing Instagram post. On Monday, the supermodel shared a carousel of photos and videos to her grid, in which she stepped out wearing an early aughts-approved outfit. In the first slide of the gallery, a fresh-faced Hadid showed off her enviable clear complexion and green eyes in a selfie video. The second image captured Hadid's balancing act, as she dangerously modeled her silver laptop on her head with her hands in prayer position. RELATED: Bella Hadid Just Shared a Throwback NSFW Bathtub Photo Other snaps gave followers a glimpse at her on-brand outfit which included super baggy green cargo pants held in place with a blue, snakeskin belt. On top, she opted for a multicolored, ultra-cropped cardigan and a white ribbed tank top with a criss-cross, cutout back. She accessorized with a black bauble ring, pearl drop earrings, thin rectangular shades, and a leather Miu Miu shoulder bag. The last clip showed the model running through the street before placing the computer on her head. On Sunday, Bella enjoyed a date night in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail. For the romantic evening, she chose a chic, all-black look that included a Burberry trench coat, trousers, and matching Adidas sneakers. She accessorized with a Chanel tote bag and drop earrings, and her hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail.

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.