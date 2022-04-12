Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top
Bella Hadid clearly takes risks with her fashion choices, but now she's living on the edge with electronics in a nerve-inducing Instagram post. On Monday, the supermodel shared a carousel of photos and videos to her grid, in which she stepped out wearing an early aughts-approved outfit.
In the first slide of the gallery, a fresh-faced Hadid showed off her enviable clear complexion and green eyes in a selfie video. The second image captured Hadid's balancing act, as she dangerously modeled her silver laptop on her head with her hands in prayer position.
Other snaps gave followers a glimpse at her on-brand outfit which included super baggy green cargo pants held in place with a blue, snakeskin belt. On top, she opted for a multicolored, ultra-cropped cardigan and a white ribbed tank top with a criss-cross, cutout back. She accessorized with a black bauble ring, pearl drop earrings, thin rectangular shades, and a leather Miu Miu shoulder bag. The last clip showed the model running through the street before placing the computer on her head.
On Sunday, Bella enjoyed a date night in New York City with her boyfriend Marc Kalman captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail. For the romantic evening, she chose a chic, all-black look that included a Burberry trench coat, trousers, and matching Adidas sneakers. She accessorized with a Chanel tote bag and drop earrings, and her hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail.