Bella Hadid Exposed Her Underwear in a Very '90s Tracksuit
She also flashed her bra.
One person's wardrobe malfunction is another's version of a fashion moment.
Case in point: Bella Hadid flashed her underwear (and bra) while taking a solo stroll in New York's West Village on Saturday — and the visibility of her undergarments was totally intentional.
Confirming that the exposed lingerie trend is here to stay, the supermodel confidently stepped out with the jacket of her red tracksuit left unzipped, revealing a white sports bra below. Hadid's underwear matched, as the top of her briefs peeked through her pant's waistband.
She accessorized with clear sunglasses, rings on nearly every finger, and white sneakers. The whole look was very '90s-inspired — save for the nude face mask.
This isn't the first time Bella has gone back in time with her outfit. In March, she threw it back to the early '00s, channeling Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi" style in a boxy jacket, loose khaki pants, chunky brown Nike sneakers, and a Yankees cap. And a month later, at sister Gigi's birthday party, Bella opted for a '70s wardrobe staple: corduroy pants.