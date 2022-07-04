Bella Hadid Paired Her Pleated Denim Miniskirt with the Most Unexpected Shoe

Bella Hadid's latest outfit is giving the prep school look a cool girl update — and it's not just because of her micro, pleated denim miniskirt or off-the-shoulder track jacket. Instead, it mostly comes down to her choice in footwear: a pair of brown and black hiking shoes.

Over the weekend, the supermodel shared a series of PDA-filled photos with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Instagram. In the snapshots, the two were pictured making out like high school kids against the side of a building in New York City. Bella posed with her leg popped up, showing off the unexpected shoe in all its glory, as well as a pair of knee-high, white socks.

On top, Bella kept with the schoolgirl vibe, teaming her jean skirt with a yellow belt and her take on the Varsity jacket. She wore her hair up and accessorized with square sunglasses on top of her head.

Hadid and Kalman quietly confirmed their relationship in 2021, after the model included a kissing photo of them in one of her Instagram photo dumps from Cannes and Paris Fashion Week last summer — though, they've actually been dating since July 2020. "They hid it well," a source previously told Page Six about the two keeping their relationship a secret for a whole year.

While speaking with Vogue in March, Bella addressed why she's worked hard to keep her romance with the art director private. "I think that's why things have been able to last," she said. "When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it."