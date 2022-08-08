Bella Hadid's Take on the Canadian Tuxedo Included a Corset and Micro-Miniskirt

From Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, celebrities are proving that the Canadian tuxedo is all the way back with iterations unique to their personal style. And the latest star to confirm the renaissance of the '90s classic is the queen of retro fashion, Bella Hadid.

The model shared a carousel of images to Instagram on Monday, capturing the latest brand promotion of her non-alcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics. This summer, they teamed up with dating app Bumble to create a special flavor (Summer-of-Love), and the two brands launched the collaboration with "Bella's Diner" at John's Drive-In last month in Montauk, New York.

The cofounder paid a visit to the one-day-only pop-up in a light-wash denim corset and matching low-rise, micro-miniskirt which she paired with white, knee-high socks and eggshell loafers. Hadid channeled fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw with an oversized black flower pin, which she fastened to her strapless top. Her dark hair was worn long with a thick fringe that swept across her forehead.

In the first photo, Bella posed in the doorway of the store before giving her followers a closer look at the partnership. In other snaps, she posed with the staff, who wore "Bella's Diner" merch, and she later sipped on one of her famous libations.

Kin also documented the shop with an IG gallery of its own. "It's officially the #SummerofLove," the brand captioned the post. "Meet our limited edition dream collaboration with our sister wives @bumble, in celebration of the healthy, messy, silly, conscious connections that make us us. #weareallkin #wearealllove."

The model recently told InStyle that she likes to be very involved with her brand. "I've always considered myself a businesswoman — growing up with two hardworking, business-savvy immigrant parents helps with the mindset, so pivoting into entrepreneurship felt like a very natural transition," she said. "I'm a curious person and extremely hands-on … When I put my name or time into a product or business, I'm not an onlooker. I want to be on every call, figuring out the longevity of the business, and how we can take every aspect of it to the next level."