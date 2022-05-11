Bella Hadid's Date Night Look Included a Cut-Out Top and the Most Y2K Accessory

As if we needed a reminder that Bella Hadid is, and will forever be, one of the fashion It-girls, the supermodel's latest date night outfit combined so many trends (Cutouts! Neon! Y2k!), we could barely keep up.

On Tuesday night, Bella stepped out arm-in-arm with her art director boyfriend, Marc Kalman, in Manhattan. She wore a highlighter-yellow ensemble for the occasion, comprised of a neon halter top with a chest-baring cutout layered under a mustard-and-black leather motorcycle jacket. The supermodel paired the bright pieces with black leather pants with white stitching, a dainty red handbag, black pointed-toe pumps, and the most Y2K accessory of all: a bedazzled butterfly belt.

Bella threw on a pair of skinny sunglasses to complete her outfit and styled her long brown hair in natural waves parted down the middle. Marc matched her leather look by sporting a black leather jacket layered over a slouchy T-shirt, brown checkered gaucho pants, tall Nike socks, and patent leather shoes.

The pair's date night stroll came just hours after Bella set the record straight on comments she made about her 2022 Met Gala outfit. The younger Hadid sister, who wore a black corset and a gauzy sheer skirt to walk the red carpet, posted an Instagram Story of a headline claiming she joked about blacking out and not being able to breathe due to the tightness of her corset.

"I want to make something very clear," Bella wrote under the headline. "This is not at all what I (meant to) say. I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet. I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!"

Bella Hadid instagram story Credit: Bella Hadid Instagram