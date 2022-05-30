Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit

Taking a break from a parade of vintage looks at the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid decided to challenge fashion rules the way only she can by slipping into casual attire that incorporated two controversial trends into one.

Over the weekend, the supermodel was spotted walking near the water in France alongside her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the duo matched in all-white ensembles for the occasion. Bella combined streetwear with swimwear in her slightly chaotic look by pairing a strapless white one-piece cut-out suit with coordinating low-rise, wide-leg Bermuda shorts. Hadid held the polarizing, hip-bone-baring pants up with a brown belt and accessorized with a designer shoulder bag, a smattering of gold jewelry, neutral-colored Adidas sneakers, and black sunglasses. To finish her look, Bella wore her hair slicked into a ponytail with an asymmetrical part.

Marc complemented Bella's beachy outfit by wearing an oversized white collared shirt with khaki-colored cargo pants, black shoes, and a silver necklace — but that wasn't their only noteworthy appearance of the week. The couple's outing comes just days after the supermodel turned heads in a series of vintage dresses at the high-fashion film festival. In addition to wearing a plunging cut-out frock and a black-and-white gown, Bella reached into the Chanel archives to don a lace-up dress with some very famous fans.

