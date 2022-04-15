Bella Hadid Swapped Y2K Aesthetic for a Cher Horowitz-Inspired Look During Her Latest Gym Session

As if we needed another reminder that the '90s are having a major moment right now, Bella Hadid just wore a near replica of Cher Horowitz's famous Clueless gym class outfit during her latest sweat sesh with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted leaving a West Village gym in New York City. Bella took a page out of Cher's style book by layering a black spaghetti strap tank top over a white racerback sports bra and pairing the top with matching short shorts. She finished her look with white tube socks pulled up to her mid-calf, black sneakers, a zip-up hoodie, and a tan tote bag.

While her outfit totally embodied all things '90s, the model was sure to add a sprinkle of her signature Y2K style by accessorizing with a pair of sleek sunglasses and gold jewelry and pulling her hair into a ponytail with slicked bangs and a side part.

Not only has Hadid been diversifying her style, but she's been diversifying her portfolio, too: The Clueless outfit outing comes just weeks after it was first announced Bella would be venturing into acting with a recurring role on season three of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series, Ramy. While it's still unknown whether Bella will play herself or a new character during her appearances, the model seemed excited about the project when taking to Instagram to share the news with her 50.9 million followers.