Bella Hadid Swapped Y2K Aesthetic for a Cher Horowitz-Inspired Look During Her Latest Gym Session
As if we needed another reminder that the '90s are having a major moment right now, Bella Hadid just wore a near replica of Cher Horowitz's famous Clueless gym class outfit during her latest sweat sesh with boyfriend Marc Kalman.
On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted leaving a West Village gym in New York City. Bella took a page out of Cher's style book by layering a black spaghetti strap tank top over a white racerback sports bra and pairing the top with matching short shorts. She finished her look with white tube socks pulled up to her mid-calf, black sneakers, a zip-up hoodie, and a tan tote bag.
While her outfit totally embodied all things '90s, the model was sure to add a sprinkle of her signature Y2K style by accessorizing with a pair of sleek sunglasses and gold jewelry and pulling her hair into a ponytail with slicked bangs and a side part.
Not only has Hadid been diversifying her style, but she's been diversifying her portfolio, too: The Clueless outfit outing comes just weeks after it was first announced Bella would be venturing into acting with a recurring role on season three of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series, Ramy. While it's still unknown whether Bella will play herself or a new character during her appearances, the model seemed excited about the project when taking to Instagram to share the news with her 50.9 million followers.
"Best cast, best crew, best show. Honored and excited," Bella captioned the announcement. "If you haven't watched the first two seasons…. Go. Run. Now."