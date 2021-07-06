Bella Hadid Wore an Optical Illusion Halter-Neck Gown on the Red Carpet
And a train brings the drama to Cannes.
Fashion fans have reason to celebrate. Not only are the couture collections walking the runway this week, but the Cannes Film Festival is also bringing its unique combination of models and movies to the French Riviera after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. And, like nature healing, supermodel Bella Hadid arrived on the red carpet, proving that some things never change. However, Hadid's usual M.O. of naked dresses didn't make the trip this time and instead, she opted for one of 2021's most divisive (and nostalgic) trends, only she gave it a high-fashion, red carpet upgrade.
Just about as far as you can get from Christina Aguilera's gritty "Dirrty" video and its trailblazing twisted halter neck, Hadid's airy black bodice adds a touch of softness to her structured, white gown. Hadid wore the dress to the premiere of Leox Carax's Annette and paired the look with Chopard diamond drop earrings and an intricate updo.
The dress also featured a long, dramatic train sprouting from the back. The added detail brought the same light-as-air black fabric to the other side of the dress and added the drama and over-the-top glamour that's necessary at an event like Cannes. Hadid, being the expert that she is, used the stairs to full effect, showing off the ruffled train to full effect. Other stars at this particular premiere included Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, and Helen Mirren.
The glamour is a bit different from Hadid's latest outfits, which have included peculiar ovary-centric cutouts in Paris, barely-there tops, and underwear-baring pants. Though her demure criss-cross halter is decided low-key compared to those, there's still time for her to bring a major nearly naked look to Cannes. The event runs through July 17, which gives Hadid plenty more red carpet miles before closing night.