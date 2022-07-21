Bella Hadid's Black Pixie Cut and Headband Is So '60s

Bella Hadid's style and beauty choices usually bring up some kind of nostalgia for eras past, usually the early aughts or '90s. But the model just channeled a 1960s icon for her most recent photoshoot.

On the cover of Vogue España, Bella debuted a jet-black pixie haircut with shaggy fringe accompanied by a vibrant pink coat with 3-D floral appliqués. The cut was perfected by hairstylist Evanie Frausto and left a tiny gap in the forehead-grazing bangs. In other images from the spread, Hadid layered fancy dresses over T-shirts and tank tops and wore metallic green over-the-knee boots.

In her own Instagram post, Bella shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from set, in which she added a black hairband to the cropped hair, a look reminiscent of '60s model Twiggy. She wore a leather midi dress layered over a sheer skirt with red flower beading, a Prada creation, according to Bella's caption. The last slide featured a video that captured the model staring directly into the camera lens before cocking her head to the side.

Bella is a fan of a cropped pixie — in April of this year, she debuted another short cut on the set of a Michael Kors campaign. It makes sense why Hadid keeps going back to the classic style; it looks flawless with her delicate features and porcelain skin. Thanks to wigs, most of Bella's looks are fleeting and change day-to-day. Remember her Bumpit from earlier this week? Or her and her sister Gigi Hadid's bizarre Marc Jacobs fashion show looks? There really isn't a style she can't pull off.