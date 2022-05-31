Bella Hadid's Silk Bikini-Pajamas Hybrid Just Made Our Summer Mood Board
Bella Hadid welcomed summertime in a beach-ready outfit that just became our go-to summer uniform. On Tuesday, the model posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram of a cliffside hangout with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman
In the images, Hadid and Kalman lounged on rocks that overlooked the sunny water in St. Barts. At one point, Hadid and the art director even jumped into the teal water. For the relaxing excursion, Bella wore a robin's egg-colored silk underwire bra and a shorts set that could have easily doubled as pajamas, though she was pictured wearing the two-piece in the water. In some pictures, she covered up with a matching, oversized button-up shirt.
Bella accessorized with chunky gold layered necklaces and matching stacked bracelets. Skinny black rectangular sunglasses protected her eyes from the sun and intricate gold-and-pearl earrings by Missoma adorned her ears. Her dark hair was carelessly tousled to reflect her vacation mindset.
"Morning jump💙," she captioned the post, though paparazzi shots also captured the two packing on the PDA as they soaked up the sun.
Before jetting off to the island, Hadid was at the Cannes Film Festival where she walked the red carpet in not one but several iconic vintage Versace looks — which isn't totally surprising given her looks of Cannes past and her affinity for the brand. Those archival looks included an '80s-style gown, a plunging cut-out dress, and a lace-up piece originally worn by Beyoncé.