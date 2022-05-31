Bella Hadid's Silk Bikini-Pajamas Hybrid Just Made Our Summer Mood Board

Bella Hadid welcomed summertime in a beach-ready outfit that just became our go-to summer uniform. On Tuesday, the model posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram of a cliffside hangout with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman

In the images, Hadid and Kalman lounged on rocks that overlooked the sunny water in St. Barts. At one point, Hadid and the art director even jumped into the teal water. For the relaxing excursion, Bella wore a robin's egg-colored silk underwire bra and a shorts set that could have easily doubled as pajamas, though she was pictured wearing the two-piece in the water. In some pictures, she covered up with a matching, oversized button-up shirt.