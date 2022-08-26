Bella Hadid Redefined Business Casual in a Bedazzled Bra and Underwear Set and Opera Gloves

As relatable as celebrities may be at times, there are always those moments that remind us of how much their lives (and careers) tend to differ from our own. Such was the case with Bella Hadid's latest Instagram post, which detailed her typical day in the office along with a very on-brand take on business casual — emphasis on the "casual."

On Friday, the supermodel shared a captionless pair of photos showing a behind-the-scenes look at what she wore to star in a music video for Offset's newest single, "Code." Hadid looked as glam as ever for the occasion, sporting a Balenciaga diamanté bra and underwear set paired with black lace opera gloves, an oversized branded silver chain, and dollar sign-shaped rings also from the fashion house. Although they weren't pictured in the photos, the video gave viewers a look at the model's shoe choice: matching bedazzled Balenciaga booties.

Bella kept her makeup natural and dewy to finish the look, and she pulled her hair into a slicked-back, butt-skimming ponytail with an asymmetrical part. While Hadid certainly needed a glam outfit to wear while posing in front of the camera, her post showed that she continued to wear the barely-there outfit while checking emails and surfing the internet in between takes.



Hadid's latest acting venture comes as no surprise as she already began diversifying her portfolio when joining the cast of Hulu's Ramy for its third season earlier this year. After months of waiting since news first hit of her acting debut on Instagram in April of 2022, the show is finally set to hit the streaming platform late next month on September 30.