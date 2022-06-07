Bella Hadid's Backless Slip Dress Just Served Major Vacation Outfit Inspiration
Fresh off Memorial Day Weekend, Bella Hadid wasted no time breaking out an all-white look that ticked off every major summer trend (Backless! Braless! Plunging!) while serving as a masterclass in warm-weather dressing — and vacation outfit mood boards everywhere are thanking her for it.
On Monday, the supermodel posted a generous carousel of content showcasing her breezy outfit from every possible angle. Each photo in the dump — save for one snapshot of a morning coffee — showed Bella posing in a plunging white knee-length halter dress that featured a deep-V neckline and intricate silver beading. Hadid skipped a bra for the occasion to accommodate the dress's open back, and she accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets, two forearm cuffs, and a pair of chunky rings.
Captioning the post, "Purely me… fresh out of bed …by mista," Bella opted to go bare-faced in the pictures and sported a clean, makeup-free complexion. While it's unclear if "mista" refers to her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, as the photographer behind the snaps, it wouldn't be the first time the duo vacationed together in recent weeks.
Late last month, the supermodel visited St. Barts alongside her famous beau where she debuted our new monochromatic summer uniform. In a post captioned, "Morning jump💙," Bella leisurely lounged on rocks while wearing a baby blue silk bra and shorts set layered under a matching, oversized button-up. She finished the look with layers of gold necklaces, a variety of bracelets, and an iced coffee, of course.