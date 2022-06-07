Bella Hadid's Backless Slip Dress Just Served Major Vacation Outfit Inspiration

Fresh off Memorial Day Weekend, Bella Hadid wasted no time breaking out an all-white look that ticked off every major summer trend (Backless! Braless! Plunging!) while serving as a masterclass in warm-weather dressing — and vacation outfit mood boards everywhere are thanking her for it.

On Monday, the supermodel posted a generous carousel of content showcasing her breezy outfit from every possible angle. Each photo in the dump — save for one snapshot of a morning coffee — showed Bella posing in a plunging white knee-length halter dress that featured a deep-V neckline and intricate silver beading. Hadid skipped a bra for the occasion to accommodate the dress's open back, and she accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets, two forearm cuffs, and a pair of chunky rings.