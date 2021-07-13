Bella Hadid Went Fully '70s in an Ab-Baring Halter Top and Bell-Bottom Jeans
Aboard a yacht, naturally.
Bella Hadid is, by all accounts, having a very good week. Go Instagram official with your boyfriend while channeling Cher Horowitz? Check. Make necklaces as tops a thing? Check. Make Stevie Nicks proud on a yacht in the South of France? Check.
The 24-year-old model shared a series of snapshots from her time abroad (and aboard) on Instagram, showcasing a delightfully '70s outfit consisting of a bright multi-colored ab-baring high-low halter top and glittery dark-wash bell-bottom jeans with a brown fade effect at the bottom of each leg. Hadid wore her dark hair in a ponytail and accessorized with large gold hoops and bangles as well as a beaded body chain.
In other photos Hadid is shown in a classic black string bikini with a matching bandana atop her head.
It looks like a Cannes for the books — or the 'gram, at least.