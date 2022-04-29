Bella Hadid Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with 24 Carats of Diamonds on the Red Carpet

There's no doubt that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but Bella Hadid just took it to a whole new level by wearing a smattering of more than 24 carats worth of jewels during her latest red carpet appearance.

On Thursday evening, Bella attended the Prince's Trust Gala in New York City alongside her older sister, Gigi Hadid. The supermodel wore a black strapless midi-length gown for the star-studded soirée, complete with a sweetheart neckline and rose detail on the bust. Bella paired her dress with trendy sheer opera gloves, black sky-high stilettos, and the scene-stealers of the night: multiple pieces of glitzy diamond jewelry. Bella's earrings, bracelet, and ring all weighed in at 1.63, 16.84, and 6.06 carats respectively, and she finished her look with an equally-dazzling necklace and an intricate updo.

Gigi hadid pink dress bella hadid black dress Credit: Getty Images

In contrast to Bella's sophisticated, all-black look, Gigi stunned at the event wearing one of the season's hottest colors from head to toe. The older Hadid's playful, hot pink ensemble consisted of a pink long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder bedazzled minidress paired with matching opaque tights, towering platform heels, and a small handbag. Gigi kept her glam simple and opted to leave her bleach-blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

The red carpet appearance comes days after the Hadid sisters celebrated Gigi's 27th birthday together at private member's club Zero Bond last Saturday. Gigi and Bella wore juxtaposing outfits yet again for the party, with Bella in a dark ensemble and Gigi glowing in all white. The birthday girl wore a totally sheer white lace look to ring in her new year of life, featuring a corset, see-through pants, and a floor-length shawl. Bella chose to pair a gray pinstripe miniskirt and peekaboo black lace underwear with a matching vest and nothing underneath.