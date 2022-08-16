Bella Hadid Just Combined Three Early 2000s Staples in One Outfit

Bella Hadid is at it once again, resurrecting trends that went to die after the chaotic fashion years that were the early 2000s. On Monday, the model stepped out in New York City with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, in an outfit featuring not one, not two, but three staples from the early aughts.

Hadid paired a a white-and-yellow ombré, long-sleeve crop top — which she hiked up even higher — with white, low-rise baggy cargo pants. Matching Spandex peeked out over the waistline, and she also added loafers in the same color. To finish off the look, Hadid wore her dark hair in two braids (reminiscent of Britney Spears in her "...Baby One More Time" era) and accessorized with black sunglasses, drop earrings, and beaded bracelets.

Splash News

For his part — as seen in photos on Daily Mail — the art director wore a white tank top and his own set of baggy cargo pants which he paired with chunky, New Balance sneakers.

In a recent interview on the Rep podcast, the model and activist revealed that she's no longer afraid to voice her support for Palestine, her father Mohamed Hadid's homeland.

"I have this overwhelming anxiety of not saying the right thing and not being what everybody needs me to be at all times," she explained. "But I've also realized that I have done my education enough, I know my family enough, I know my own history enough. And that should be enough."

The businesswoman has become increasingly vocal on social media about her opinion on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. And in the interview, she touched on the backlash she has received for backing her country of descent, saying, "When I speak about Palestine, I get labeled as something that I'm not. But I can speak about the same thing that's happening there, happening somewhere else in the world, and that's honorable. So, what's the difference?"