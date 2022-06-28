Bella and Gigi Hadid's New Micro Bangs Showed Off Prosthetic Bald Spots and Bleached Eyebrows

Anything for fashion.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2022
Bella and Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images

Supermodel sisters and all-around power duo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, took the micro bang to a whole new level when walking the runway for the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 show on Monday. Aside from rocking a series of brow-raising outfits during the event, the pair debuted what appeared to be newly shaved heads — and immediately sent the Internet into a panic because of them.

The interesting looks first made their way into the world during Jacobs's 99-seat show at the New York Public Library. The Hadid sisters were just two of many models to make their way down the runway with the 'do, which consisted of black blunt bangs and waist-length locks that showed off shaved sides of their heads and bleached eyebrows. While the haircut certainly looked real, it was later revealed that the shocking beauty looks were the result of prosthetic artists and the famous hair stylist, Duffy.

Gigi Hadid Marc Jacobs Fall 2022
Getty Images

The sisters went in different directions when it came to makeup on the runway with Gigi sporting a subtle rosy glam and Bella opting for dramatic smokey eyeshadow. The pair both walked the catwalk in casual clothes — Bella in a white robe and Gigi in pastel pink trousers and a white crop top — during a practice strut before changing into voluminous outfits and sky-high platform heels from the collection for the official show later that night.

Bella Hadid Marc Jacobs Fall 2022
Getty Images

In addition to all of the models walking the runway, the fashion show also featured a star-studded guest list. Among the A-list attendees were style icons like Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, Emily Ratajkowski, and Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn.

