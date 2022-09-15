Bella and Gigi Hadid's Voluminous Curls and Full-Body Sequins Brought '70s Glam to the Runway

Studio 54 is calling.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 10:59AM
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images

It's no question that supermodel sister duo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, have worn some rather interesting looks to stomp the runway throughout their storied careers (see: micro bangs and prosthetic bald spots). But luckily, their latest New York Fashion Week ensembles were a little less scary and a little more '70s sex symbol.

On Wednesday, the duo was spotted modeling Tom Ford's Spring 2023 collection in coordinating head-to-toe glitz. While each of the dresses featured similar midriff-baring cutouts, sky-high leg slits, and sequin-covered textures, Gigi's asymmetrical green-and-silver gown also included a bandeau-halter top design. For her part, Bella sported a bronze evening gown down the runway, complete with a criss-crossing halter neckline and a back cutout.

Bella Hadid
Getty Images

Both Bella and Gigi accessorized their looks with plain black heels and oversized sequin hoop earrings that matched their respective color schemes. To add to the nostalgic vibe, the models' curled hair was blown out and teased to '70s glam perfection.

While the supermodel pair's gig may have proved that the Hadids are flourishing on the career front, the runway show came just days after news broke that Gigi's love life may be doing pretty well, too. According to People, a source said that Leonardo DiCaprio is "definitely pursuing Gigi" following a recent split from ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone.

"He really likes that [Gigi] has her life together," a separate source told the publication. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."

