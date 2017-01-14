Bella Hadid’s Edgy Ensemble Is the Ultimate Revenge Outfit

If Bella Hadid is feeling blue about her ex’s new romance, she sure doesn’t show it. The 20-year-old model donned an impressively cool getup and took to the streets of NYC yesterday, looking unfazed by the fact that her former lover has moved on.

Hadid turned heads on Friday thanks to her killer combo of high-waisted pinstripe trousers, a graphic, cropped tee, and silver chains that dangled from her belt. And to protect against the East Coast chill, the Victoria’s Secret model opted for a black sweatshirt, topping it all off with a thin black choker, high-heel fishnet boots, and a black cap.

It may have been an emotionally turbulent week for Hadid—her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was spotted kissing her pal Selena Gomez—but she seems to be taking the news in stride, looking extra fashionable for her time in the city.

goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

After all, looking good is the best revenge.