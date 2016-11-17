8 Items We'd Love to Steal from the Hadid Sisters' Closets

Jane Asher
Nov 17, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

It's no secret that supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have amazing wardrobes. Thanks to their high-fashion friends like Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, they've had plenty of help and direction in building their closets to reflect their high-fashion lifestyles, not to mention their mother, Yolanda Foster, is a former model herself.

In a recent interview with People Style, Gigi confessed that she and her sister do share a lot of the same clothes, but for a reason plenty of older sisters can relate to: "[Bella] steals from my closet," she said. "That’s how she is. I just wouldn't go to her house and take her things." But we're sure the 21-year-old doesn't mind too much, given their very different styles. "If you gave Bella and I the same piece we would style it completely different, which is fun," she revealed. "She has a lot more energy for making a look every day. I kind of just wake up and wear what I feel like wearing. Bella has a lot more motivation to make it an outfit."

The sisters constantly step out together in the chicest of outfits, and here, we've rounded up the best of the best, with plenty of items from their closet that you can actually buy yourself. Scroll down below to take a look at the clothing and accessories from the Hadid's sisters' closets that we would love to steal for ourselves.

1 of 8 D. Dipasupil/Getty

New York City, Nov. 7, 2014

The sisters made an appearance at a pop-up shop opening in N.Y.C., Bella in a red coat, black pants, and black pumps, and Gigi wearing a trendy cowl-neck sweater dress and amazing OTK boots (shop similar ones for $150 at nordstrom.com). 

2 of 8 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Los Angeles, Nov. 25, 2015

The sisters stepped out around Thanksgiving of 2015 in similar tracksuit outfits, Gigi texting away in a black jacket with mesh sleeves, black pants, and a Mansur Gavriel backpack ($895; net-a-porter.com) and Bella in a black and silver Adidas jacket, and matching silver Adidas pants. The girls were wearing the same sold-out Fenty X Puma creepers, showing off one of the items that they don't have to share.

3 of 8 bellahadid/Instagram

Christmas 2015

The sisters posed in comfy gray sweats on Christmas morning, wearing adorable kistchy beanies, Bella's designed like a Christmas tree and Gigi's featuring snow ball-esque embellishments on top (get similar Holiday-themed beanies from nordstrom.com and forever21.com).

4 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

New York City, April 11, 2016

The sisters came out to support Stuart Weitzman's partnership launch with the charity Pencils of Promise in N.Y.C. Gigi went for a more casual look, donning ripped jeans, a gray crop top, a Smythe duster coat, and eye-catching yellow Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; stuartweitzman.com). Bella showed off some leg in a Versace dress and high-heel Chelsea boots. 

5 of 8 Splash News

New York City, May 8, 2016

Both girls went for an athleisure look on a warm spring day in the city, Gigi in a pair of black Lululemon leggings ($148; lululemon.com), a black laser-cut Koral pullover ($110; saksoff5th.com), bright orange bomber, and patterned high-top Vans sneaks. Bella went for black leggings as well, showing off her abs in a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt (head to Urban Outfitters for a similar style) and finishing the outfit with mirrored sunnies ($50; quayaustralia.com) and her own pair of high-top kicks. 

6 of 8 Photographer Group/Splash News

Hollywood, Aug. 23, 2016

Never have their varying styles been more apparent than in these two outfits, with Gigi in a breezy ensemble featuring a white crop top, pink pashmina, two-tone Frame Nouveau Le Mix jeans ($450; frame-store.com), and a Fendi handbag. Bella, sported a very different look, rocking a plunging black Nookie bodysuit ($112, originally $159; revolve.com) tucked into black lace-up pants with a leather moto jacket draped over her shoulders.

7 of 8 Xposure/AKM-GSI

Milan, Sept. 22, 2016

The sister-duo both walked the Max Mara spring/summer 2017 runway show in Milan, and exited wearing similar monochromatic outfits. Gigi, in coated black pants and a tuxedo-stripe-inspired corest top over a black T-shirt, and Bella in royal blue House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve blazer ($198; revolve.com) and pants ($158; revolve.com) with a matching bralette ($98; revolve.com). 

8 of 8 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Milan, Sept. 23, 2016

Obviously the Hadid girls left the Versache runway show clad in the designer's clothing and accessories. We're seriously loving their Versace sunglasses, with Gigi in a cat-eye pair, and Bella sporting a futuristic-shaped black pair, which Gigi wore the day before (get similar sunnies from shopbop.com). 

