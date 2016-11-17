8 Items We'd Love to Steal from the Hadid Sisters' Closets

It's no secret that supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have amazing wardrobes. Thanks to their high-fashion friends like Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, they've had plenty of help and direction in building their closets to reflect their high-fashion lifestyles, not to mention their mother, Yolanda Foster, is a former model herself.

In a recent interview with People Style, Gigi confessed that she and her sister do share a lot of the same clothes, but for a reason plenty of older sisters can relate to: "[Bella] steals from my closet," she said. "That’s how she is. I just wouldn't go to her house and take her things." But we're sure the 21-year-old doesn't mind too much, given their very different styles. "If you gave Bella and I the same piece we would style it completely different, which is fun," she revealed. "She has a lot more energy for making a look every day. I kind of just wake up and wear what I feel like wearing. Bella has a lot more motivation to make it an outfit."

The sisters constantly step out together in the chicest of outfits, and here, we've rounded up the best of the best, with plenty of items from their closet that you can actually buy yourself. Scroll down below to take a look at the clothing and accessories from the Hadid's sisters' closets that we would love to steal for ourselves.