Bella Hadid Launches New Ad Campaign with Joe's Jeans

Bella Hadid is having a moment. The 19-year-old California-bred bombshell took home the Model of the Year prize Sunday night at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards and dinner, and now, she’s adding a new project fit just for a supermodel in the making. Hadid has officially teamed up with Joe’s Jeans as its new brand ambassador and spring 2016 campaign star.
Shot by Anthony Mandler and co-starring the hunky Matthew Novska, the images are a relaxed alternative to the high-fashion poses Hadid is accustomed to slaying both on and off the runway. Across the portfolio, she lends her natural beauty with a soft-makeup look that highlights the brand’s denim staples and downtown sensibility.
“Bella [Hadid] was the perfect choice for this campaign, “Joe’s founder and creative director Joe Dahan said in a statement. “She is effortless, but stylish. She can make a simple tee and jeans look like an of-the-moment trend and she’s on the pulse of pop culture.”
Speaking of effortless, Hadid’s look at Sunday evening’s program was just that. She sported an elegant Moschino dress with a tuxedo-like blazer and slicked her hair back with grace.
Thank you for giving me my award @itsjeremyscott and giving me this beautiful dress to wear @moschino ... @dailyfrontrow ❤️ Love you @annemarieleonie @jonathan_bender @imgmodels @ivanmbart. Thank you so much to @dailyfrontrow for honoring me as Model Of the Year this year...I feel so lucky to call this my job. Thank you to all of you for supporting me...I ❤️You
As for how big sister Gigi, 20, feels about all of her accomplishments, it appears that there’s absolutely no trouble in BFF paradise.
