Bella Hadid Launches New Ad Campaign with Joe's Jeans

Bella Hadid is having a moment. The 19-year-old California-bred bombshell took home the Model of the Year prize Sunday night at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards and dinner, and now, she’s adding a new project fit just for a supermodel in the making. Hadid has officially teamed up with Joe’s Jeans as its new brand ambassador and spring 2016 campaign star.

Shot by Anthony Mandler and co-starring the hunky Matthew Novska, the images are a relaxed alternative to the high-fashion poses Hadid is accustomed to slaying both on and off the runway. Across the portfolio, she lends her natural beauty with a soft-makeup look that highlights the brand’s denim staples and downtown sensibility.

Courtesy of Joe's Jeans

Courtesy of Joe's Jeans

“Bella [Hadid] was the perfect choice for this campaign, “Joe’s founder and creative director Joe Dahan said in a statement. “She is effortless, but stylish. She can make a simple tee and jeans look like an of-the-moment trend and she’s on the pulse of pop culture.”

RELATED: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate a Glamorous Date Night Among Fashion Royalty

Speaking of effortless, Hadid’s look at Sunday evening’s program was just that. She sported an elegant Moschino dress with a tuxedo-like blazer and slicked her hair back with grace.

As for how big sister Gigi, 20, feels about all of her accomplishments, it appears that there’s absolutely no trouble in BFF paradise.

PHOTOS: The 31 Best Instagrams from Fashion Month