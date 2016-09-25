Bella Hadid Shines in a Futuristic Silver Crop Top in Milan

The younger of the beautiful Hadid sisters, Bella Hadid, has been slaying the runway during Milan Fashion Week, and now she's taking her style prowess to the streets. The 19-year-old model was spotted out in Italy yesterday wearing a chic futuristic getup that showed off her svelte figure.

Hadid made the streets of Milan her runway when she stepped out wearing a stunning silver metallic crop top that showed off her toned abs. She paired the head-turning garment with high-rise black pants, black boots, and a black wrap-around choker with a cross pendant. The up-and-coming model wore her long brown hair naturally around her face, and she completed the look with a silver bag to match her top and silver sunglasses.

Bella and her 21-year-old sister, Gigi Hadid, have been the stars of several fashion shows in Milan, and they've made headlines for their street style, as well. After walking in the Versace show, the siblings headed out onto the streets wearing gorgeous matching black-and-blue looks—it's impossible to say which sister looks better!

@gigihadid and @bellahadid are flawless in full Versace looks from the FW16 runway while exiting the SS17 runway show in Milan. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

The Hadid sisters are heading home from Milan, but they're sure to pop up again soon, wearing something equally fabulous.

