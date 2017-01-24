Bella Hadid Is Making a Serious Case for Going Sheer
If we're picking up what Bella Hadid is throwing down, then 2017 is the year of sheer.
During the model's recent stay in Paris, her style has implied that opaque clothing and bras are items of the past. These days, Hadid is all about showing off her bod—the sheerer, the better.
At Dior's masquerade ball, Hadid proved no prude in a completely sheer, nipple-baring gown from the design house. On the same trip, Bella twinned with pal Kendall Jenner while the pair was out with Givenchy Artistic Director Riccardo Tisci, freeing the nipple once more in a sheer turtleneck bodysuit.
The daring 20-year-old complemented her bodysuit with a black miniskirt and a matching Givenchy bomber jacket ($3,650; farfetch.com). Hadid gave the look a vintage flair with a pair of white over-the-knee go-go boots.
Jenner, too, reprised the sheer look à Paris.
VIDEO: 10 Times Bella Hadid Rocked The Runway
We're not quite on board with the naked trend just yet, but Kendall and Bella are making a very good case!