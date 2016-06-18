Bella Hadid Wows in Slinky Wrap Dress for Date Night with The Weeknd

When she's not strutting her stuff on the catwalk or wowing on the red carpet, Bella Hadid is busy setting the bar for summer street style. Last night, the model stunned while out on a date with boyfriend The Weeknd for a romantic dinner at L.A.'s high-profile Italian restaurant Madeo. The duo, who kept their relationship private until stepping out together at New York Fashion Week last September, was spotted leaving the West Hollywood hotspot.

In the street style photos, Hadid smolders in a curve-hugging gray wrap Bardot dress. With her R&B beau in tow, the starlet shows off her incredible model figure in the now sold-out dress's ruched siding and low v-neckline. The brunette kept her locks unstyled and natural and opted for minimal makeup. Always one to boldly make waves on the style scene, the 19-year-old pairs her feminine date night look with black patent lace-up boots and a sparkling '90s-inspired choker.

