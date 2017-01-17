What Exactly Is Bella Hadid Trying to Say with Her Two New Tattoos?

Bella Hadid just added a heavenly new duo to her collection of body art! She visited the New York City parlor of tattoo artist to the stars Jon Boy on Sunday. Her request? A celestial pair of angel wings.

Boy shared photos of her black-and-white pair on Instagram, each one situated on the inside of an ankle.

🕊@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

fly @bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

He also posted a photo with Hadid, who was clad in a black-and-white varsity jacket, her signature leather pants, black leather heeled boots, and chic, retro-inspired cat-eye shades in the parlor. We're not exactly sure why she decided to get wings, but perhaps she's alluding to her walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show back in November?

♠️🖤 A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

The wings may also be symbolic of her flying above all the rumors and drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. At least, that's what we'd like to imagine. Nothing says "over it" like new tattoos, right? And considering her last post silenced all her haters with a ceremonious flipping of the bird, we'll take our last guess as the winner.