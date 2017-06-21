Bella Hadid Just Snagged Sister Gigi's Max Mara Campaign

These days, you really can’t go anywhere and not see a Hadid. Simply put, they’re everywhere, from the makeup counter (see: Gigi for Maybelline, Bella for Dior) to activewear stores (see: Gigi for Reebok, Bella for Nike) to, of course, the runways (see: both for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and, well, all over Fashion Week). What’s next? (Hint: The answer is Max Mara’s accessories campaign.)

Posted to Instagram on Monday, Bella announced she is the new face of the luxury Italian brand’s accessories line, following in the footsteps of her older sister who previously fronted the fashion label’s ads for several seasons. Clearly, there’s something about the Hadid family that Max Mara (and the rest of the world for that matter) can’t get enough of.

See more of Bella in Max Mara’s latest accessories campaign, below.