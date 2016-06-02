Bella Hadid Hits a London Nightclub in a Sexy White and Black Leather Getup  

19-year-old model Bella Hadid zips in and out of major international cities for work faster than a New York minute, but when there’s time to spare, the beauty knows how to celebrate. That’s what the star did Wednesday night in London, where the newly minted Dior Makeup ambassador was fresh off the brand’s resort 2017 runway show held the day before.

For an outing to the city’s burlesque-themed Cirque le Soir hot spot, Hadid did what club kids do best and rocked a two-piece outfit ideal for a late night spent on the dance floor. Her natural-looking glow (courtesy of Dior, we presume?) paired well with two tightly wound braids that also offered a sharp contrast to her chest-baring Cushnie et Ochs long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit ($695; intermixonline.com). Below the waist, she opted for black leather pants with matching boots and carried a brown, black, and rose tinted cheetah print handbag.

It seems that Hadid has enjoyed her post 9-to-5 escapades of late, turning the hours after sunset into bonafide fashion opportunities. Back in April, she hit L.A’s Roxy Theatre in a dark denim dress with sleek all-black leather accessories for a live concert.

RELATED: How to Take Care of Your Swimsuit

Keep on rockin’ on, Bella.