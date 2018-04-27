The $2 Beauty Tool Bella Hadid Can’t Live Without 

Bella Hadid knows how to rock a no makeup makeup look, which she did at Levi's Coachella brunch at the Colony Palm Hotel in Palm Springs this past weekend. The brunch, which featured DJ sets and live customization by Snoop Dogg and Heron Preston plus sightings of other chic celebs posing around the pool like Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Brooklyn Beckham, and Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton, was the perfect spot to sport an iconic festival look.

Hadid rocked some Levi's denim shorts (shop a similar style here for $60) and also went for subtler makeup, which looked fresh and festival ready in the California heat.

Courtesy

The model, who's admittedly not a big fan of heavy makeup at festivals because she's prone to rubbing her face and smudging it, said she has one key inexpensive beauty tool in her bag that makes her eyes still pop. "I really love eyelash curlers," Hadid said. "I feel like whenever I do a no makeup look I always have to curl my lashes just to open my eyes."

Friend and fellow model Joan Smalls agreed with Hadid saying she loves the simple tool that can have a big impact on luscious, curly lashes.

A $2 tool to glam up a fresh-faced look? Sold. Shop some fun eyelash curler styles below and don't forget to slip one into your makeup bag this festival season to pull off the style like these fashion pros.