Bella Hadid Makes the Backless Button-Up Crop Top a Thing

Today we’re asking ourselves the tough questions at InStyle HQ: Where’s the rest of Bella Hadid’s shirt?

Perhaps it was too hot. Perhaps she had to rip it off during a run-in with paparazzi. One thing’s for sure: the model’s officially setting a trend. On Tuesday, Hadid hit the streets of New York in a white shirt and jeans. Sounds classic enough, right? Wrong. Yes, the wide-leg, light-wash cuffed pair of denim staples are traditional ware—minus the white zipper-front design. Her Off-White sneakers were a pair you’d pull off too.

But her shirt? It gave us pause. The collared design featured a button-up front that looks like any other white shirt in your closet. But then, it all disappears. There are long sleeves, which she rolled down and kept loose. However, the design scoops down toward her midriff in crop top fashion. The back is wild too—and looks as though someone took a pair of scissors up to, cut off the fabric, and used the remains to wrap around a bow close to the waistline.

Honestly, it’s badass. What do we call such a shirt, though? Is this considered a dickey? A boob-apron-sleeves combo? “It’s like a tiny waiter’s top if you work at Chippendales,” Associate Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw noted.

Bella, let us know, please.