19 of Bella Hadid's Most Angelic Childhood Photos

Nowadays, Bella Hadid is one of the most in-demand models on the scene, but before the catwalks, campaigns, and covers, she was just a tow-headed tot who was a little camera shy. In fact, the model even told mom Yolanda Hadid, “no more pictures mommy,” which is ironic considering her current day job.

The evidence is in these angelic childhood photos, where a young blonde Bella Hadid was already a little model in the making, cheesing for the camera and even showing off an adorable pout when her mom got a little too photo-happy. And while the toddler might not have loved the attention, 20-year-old Bella must be thrilled to have her childhood so well-documented by mom.

Keep scrolling to see our August cover star’s cutest childhood photos, with guest appearances by mom Yolanda and her siblings Gigi and Anwar.

Ps Thank u for giving birth to my beautiful sister and my beautiful brother. A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 8, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful angel of a mother. You inspire me everyday to be better and love life. You know how much I Loveyou ❤️ best friend @yolanda.hadid 👭👭👭👭👼🏼👼🏼 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 8, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Happy birthday to my best friend and guardian angel... Thank you for being the beautiful light and soul, in not only my life, but every single person in your path. You know how much I love you ❤️ @yolandahfoster A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 11, 2016 at 6:14am PST

counting toes @bellahadid 👭 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

❤️The core of who you are..... #Roots #MyBabyBella #Preciousness #FarmLife A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

❤️Stop taking pictures mommy.......... #Bella #MyBabyGirl #ModelInTheMaking A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on May 14, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

❤Lead by example because the seeds of Love, compassion, strength and kindness are planted at home..... #internationalwomensday #PowerOfMotherhood A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

❤Your siblings are worth a thousand friends......... #Family #Loyalty #AlwaysAndForever A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

❤️17 years after I photographed my "ANGELS" Today is the day that they will be walking in the victoria secret fashion show together......... #Excited #Grateful #Paris #VS #Sisters #ProudMommy A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:01am PST

❤️While we try to teach our children all about life, it's our children that teach us what life is all about.......... #Motherhood #TheGiftThatKeepsOnGiving #Gratitude A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:44am PDT

❤️TBT Angels of my Soul, sent to me from above................. @gigihadid @bellahadid #PreciousMemories #magicmoments #Motherhood #1996 A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 16, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

❤️TBT Precious memories with my baby girl....... @bellahadid #ModelInTheMaking #Playtime A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 7, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

❤️You are In this together since day one........... @gigihadid @bellahadid #MyBabyAngels #1996 A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Oct 29, 2015 at 11:13am PDT