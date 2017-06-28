19 of Bella Hadid's Most Angelic Childhood Photos

Nowadays, Bella Hadid is one of the most in-demand models on the scene, but before the catwalks, campaigns, and covers, she was just a tow-headed tot who was a little camera shy. In fact, the model even told mom Yolanda Hadid, “no more pictures mommy,” which is ironic considering her current day job.
The evidence is in these angelic childhood photos, where a young blonde Bella Hadid was already a little model in the making, cheesing for the camera and even showing off an adorable pout when her mom got a little too photo-happy. And while the toddler might not have loved the attention, 20-year-old Bella must be thrilled to have her childhood so well-documented by mom.
Keep scrolling to see our August cover star’s cutest childhood photos, with guest appearances by mom Yolanda and her siblings Gigi and Anwar.
Happy birthday my sweet angel. Your love and light is worth all of the stars in the sky! I'm so proud of the man you have become and are becoming. I'm so proud and lucky to call you my brother. Nobody loves you more than me my mini me 🦋 @anwarhadid 💙💙💙💙forever and ever and ever x infinity .. 18 years you're still my best friend and favorite man ! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋
Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F**king LIFE!!!!!!!! 🦋❤️🦋❤️💘💘💘💘My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. 🤣Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. ✨✨Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee. ❤️🌈💫🔥 @gigihadid
Happy Birthday to my baby sister @bellahadid 💥💥 Your beauty and beautiful heart blow me away more every day. You make me more proud than you'll ever know, and I feel so grateful that we get to experience so much by each other's side. 👭 Can't believe you're 20!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Love ya miss ya kiss ya 🎈🍾
