Behind the Scenes of the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

What do you get when you fuse the world's sexiest models with thousands of feathers, a confetti show of sequins and a whole lot of skin? The hottest fashion show on earth, of course. So it comes as no surprise that prepping for show time is quite a production. Backstage at the show in New York City, the pros worked their magic transforming everyone from first-timers Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to seasoned show veteran Adriana Lima into sex bombs (as if they need any help) for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

RELATED: Why Gigi Hadid Will Be Thinking About Volleyball While Walking Down the Victoria's Secret Runway

From primping in hair and makeup all morning long to taking time between hair teasing sessions, we captured every must-see moment from behind the scenes: take a look at them all here.

Tune in to watch the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. And be sure to follow our Snapchat (username: instyle) for even more behind-the-scenes access for this and other events!