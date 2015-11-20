Here's Exactly What Happened Behind the Scenes at Gwen Stefani's December Shoot for InStyle 

On InStyle's December cover, now available on newsstands and for digital download, you see Gwen Stefani in a white crop top and skirt by Carolina Herrera, coupled with a Bulgari necklace worn as a wrap bracelet, as styled by Joanne Blades. But what you don't see is all the fun Stefani and the crew had while shooting and styling each ensemble. (Exhibit A: the above candid snap of the star, with hairstylist Danilo, in her cover look.) 

Scroll down to see more behind-the-scenes images from our photo shoot with the singer, who loved dressing up in creations by Atelier Versace, Valentino Haute Couture, and more. "Being able to wear couture clothes is really special," she says in this video from the shoot. "These are works of art, and I get to play around like I’m a big Barbie."

1 of 5 Lisa Martin

Getting Ready

The singer, pictured with Blades's assistant and Danilo, is all smiles as she gets ready to pose in a look by Maison Margiela 'Artisanal' designed by John Galliano. 

2 of 5 Lisa Martin

In Maison Margiela 'Artisanal' Designed by John Galliano 

Stefani poses for photographer Jan Welters in a handpainted silk-lined evening dress with a detachable handpainted neoprene mesh coat created by John Galliano for Maison Margiela 'Artisanal.' 

3 of 5 Lisa Martin

In Atelier Versace

On the Canyon Country, Calif., set in a silk georgette and silk chiffon dress with Swarovski crystal, silk chiffon, and vinyl floral embellishment by Atelier Versace. On her head she wears a hand-cut silk chiffon floral headband with Swarovski crystal embellishment, and on her feet are faux-stingray and suede sandals by GX by Gwen Stefani. 

4 of 5 Lisa Martin

In Valentino Haute Couture

In a straight-from-the-runway silk tulle and silk organza dress and gold-toned headband by Valentino Haute Couture

5 of 5 Lisa Martin

In Valentino Haute Couture

The singer was intrigued by the Alessandro Gaggio heritage jewelry featuring symbols of ancient Rome that she wore with this look. 

