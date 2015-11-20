Here's Exactly What Happened Behind the Scenes at Gwen Stefani's December Shoot for InStyle 

On InStyle's December cover, now available on newsstands and for digital download, you see Gwen Stefani in a white crop top and skirt by Carolina Herrera, coupled with a Bulgari necklace worn as a wrap bracelet, as styled by Joanne Blades. But what you don't see is all the fun Stefani and the crew had while shooting and styling each ensemble. (Exhibit A: the above candid snap of the star, with hairstylist Danilo, in her cover look.)

Scroll down to see more behind-the-scenes images from our photo shoot with the singer, who loved dressing up in creations by Atelier Versace, Valentino Haute Couture, and more. "Being able to wear couture clothes is really special," she says in this video from the shoot. "These are works of art, and I get to play around like I’m a big Barbie."