What REALLY Happens Behind-the-Scenes at InStyle's #TIFF13 Portrait Studio

Well, that was fun! For the past six days, several of InStyle’s editors headed up north for the Toronto International Film Festival. While there, we set up a pop-up portrait studio inside the luxurious Windsor Arms Hotel so the casts of the buzziest films could swing by and get their picture taken by seasoned photographer Henny Garfunkel (click here to see some of the portraits and check out the November issue for the full portfolio). We also kept the stars busy during their hustle-and-bustle, with options to get touch-ups by Dior Beauty, browse diamond pieces by Forevermark, learn about the charity initiative water.org and test out the newest technology in Google Glass. Yet, some of the most memorable moments happened when we were all just chatting with the more than 30 casts who came by, swapping festival survival stories and reminiscing about life since their filming wrapped.

A catch-up session that was especially smile-inducing was with the cast of August: Osage County. The on-screen family included Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Juliette Lewis, Abigail Breslin, Julianne Nicholson and Dermot Mulroney. (Sadly, the mother hen of the movie Meryl Streep was feeling under the weather and didn’t attend TIFF). They all swooped in at once and permeated such a warm family vibe, it covered every inch of the tiny room. "You would not expect it to be the case, but everybody is so lovely and funny and it was that way immediately,” explained Nicholson of her on-screen blood relatives, including Roberts and Lewis who play her sisters. “I feel so lucky to be a part of making this piece. I love that it’s about grown-ups. I’m not 21 anymore, and it feels exciting to see a movie about people that have their lives on their faces. That feels alive and daring.” Garfunkel didn’t have to ask twice for them to get closer for the shot you see above. After hugging in front of the camera, Lewis (in Zac Posen) turned to us and said, “When we were all cast, I went, 'I believe this!'" We did, too.

Click see more behind-the-scenes photos shot by InStyle.com’s Alex Reside from inside InStyle’s TIFF pop-up portrait studio and get more dish about the festival’s biggest stars.

— Sharon Clott, Karen Levy and Janelle Grodsky