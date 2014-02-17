Go Behind the Scenes at the 2014 BAFTAs!

At Sunday night's British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, stars like best actress-winner Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence (who beat out favorite Lupita Nyong'o for the best supporting actress statue) may have won big, but everyone had a good time. The proof is in these photos, where cameras caught Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor (who won best actor for his role in 12 Years a Slave), and BAFTA Fellowship recipient Helen Mirren hanging out backstage showing off their statues, as well as Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, and Oprah Winfrey making a ladies' night out of the awards show's after-parties. And oh, yes, there's more...

See all the behind-the-scenes photos we could get our hands on pre- and post-show by clicking through the gallery.

MORE:

• What the Stars Wore to the 2014 BAFTAs

• Flip Through Cate Blanchett's Red Carpet Style File

• We've Decided the Red Carpet Fashions for the Oscars!