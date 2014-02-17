Go Behind the Scenes at the 2014 BAFTAs!

Jennifer Merritt
Feb 17, 2014 @ 1:12 pm

At Sunday night's British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, stars like best actress-winner Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence (who beat out favorite Lupita Nyong'o for the best supporting actress statue) may have won big, but everyone had a good time. The proof is in these photos, where cameras caught Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor (who won best actor for his role in 12 Years a Slave), and BAFTA Fellowship recipient Helen Mirren hanging out backstage showing off their statues, as well as Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, and Oprah Winfrey making a ladies' night out of the awards show's after-parties. And oh, yes, there's more...

See all the behind-the-scenes photos we could get our hands on pre- and post-show by clicking through the gallery.

1 of 7 David Fisher/Rex/REX USA

And the Award Goes To...

Winners Cate Blanchett (in Alexander McQueen), Chiwetel Ejiofor, and BAFTA Fellowship recipient Helen Mirren show off their statues.
2 of 7 Rich Hardcastle/BAFTA/Rex/REX USA

Lupita Nyong'o and Michael Fassbender

great each other on the awards show red carpet at the Royal Opera House in London.
3 of 7 Rex/REX USA

Prince William

says hello to fans on the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards show.
4 of 7 Rich Hardcastle/BAFTA/Rex/REX USA

No. 1 Pals

Though Wolf of Wall Street didn't take home any awards, director Martin Scorsese and lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio still have plenty to celebrate.
5 of 7 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Party People

Angelina Jolie, Tinie Tempah, and Brad Pitt attend Entertainment One's BAFTA after-party at England's London Edition Hotel.
6 of 7 David M. Benett/Getty Images

In the Ladies Lounge

Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Georgina Chapman, and Karen Elson hang out at the Weinstein Co. Entertainment and Pathe post-BAFTA party at the Rosewood London.
7 of 7 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Band of Blue

Gillian Anderson (in Balmain Haute Couture), Stanley Tucci, and Amy Adams (in Victoria Beckham Collection) strike a pose at the Weinstein Co. Entertainment and Pathe post-BAFTA party at the Rosewood London.

