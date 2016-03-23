Behati Prinsloo Offers a Sneak Peek at Her Juicy Couture Collaboration—See the Sporty Campaign Shots

Are the ‘00s the new It decade? Yes, Abercrombie & Fitch’s rebranding is on the tip of every fashion insider’s tongue, but there’s another major label that’s looking to bring its name back into the mainstream conversation of style: Juicy Couture. Once known for its infamous velour tracksuits, it has now tapped Victoria’s Secret Angel (and wife to Adam Levine) Behati Prinsloo to not just star in its spring 2016 campaign, but also piece together an entirely new capsule collection.

The model took to Instagram to share a preview of what to expect from the Juicy Couture Black Label selection. From the looks of her two promotional shots, it appears that the collection consists of modern twists on the classic jumpsuit (shorts are now de rigueur) along with denim shorts, full-length jackets, T-shirts, and accessories that fall right into the athleisure category.

So excited to give everyone a sneak peek at the campaign for my new collection with @JuicyCouture! 4.15.16 #BehatiXJuicyCouture ✌🏼️ A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 22, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

My @juicycouture line coming out soon 4.15.16 #BehatiXJuicyCouture so excited about this.⚡️ Shot by @inezandvinoodh styled by @carlynecerfdedudzeele #babes A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 22, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

This, of course, isn’t Prinsloo’s first run in the Juicy Couture rodeo. She’s previously starred in the brand’s I Am Juicy Couture fragrance campaigns, a move that opened the door to this new project. “Behati brings a fresh approach to Juicy Couture’s L.A.-inspired style,” Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer for ABG (Juicy Couture’s owner) told WWD last October. “Her design sensibility combined with a tremendous global following make her an integral partner in Juicy’s 21st anniversary year.”

Mark your calendars—Behati’s collection will be available on April 15.