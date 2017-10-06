Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Follows This Exact Meal Plan to Stay Healthy

Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo is unparalleled when it comes to natural beauty. After welcoming her first child with Adam Levine, baby girl Dusty Rose, in September 2016 she made her return to the runway at Versace this past February.

A now, even while expecting baby No. 2, the model continues to look fantastic. So what’s her secret? A super-human workout? Excellent genes? Lots of moisturizers?

While we may not know her entire routine, we do know that Prinsloo subscribes to a popular, celebrity-approved meal plan that’s sure to keep any one of us away from sodas and junk food and craving broccoli instead.

The Sakara Life plan will cost you a minimum of $25 a day and while there are various versions, Prinsloo specifically participates in the signature subscription program. Basically, you order online and pre-packed, ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals (plus supplements) come to your day three or five times a week.

But are they even good? We got the scoop for next week’s meals and guys, they seem legit.

Scroll down to see sample dishes from Prinsloo's program.