Behati Prinsloo Shows Off the Cutest Baby Bump in a Red Bikini 

Although cute couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s pregnancy was confirmed a few weeks ago by the press, neither celeb has said anything on social media about their soon-to-be bundle of joy. That is, until now: Yesterday, dad-to-be Levine posted the sweetest photo of his pregnant wife showing off her growing (tiny!) bump in a red scalloped bikini wearing a Lakers cap. He captioned the post: “My two favorite laker fans.” If his followers needed any more hints about who he was referring to, he added a baby emoji at the end of his post.
The pair has both expressed wanting children for a while, making the news even sweeter. Prinsloo once said on The Lowdown with Diana Madison: “I’ve always wanted a family since I was a little girl...a big family…I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids.” All right, guys—one down, nine to go?
